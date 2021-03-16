Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa to take 6-3 lead in America’s Cup



Sailing - 36th America's Cup - Waitemata Harbour, Auckland, New Zealand - March 16, 2021 Emirates Team New Zealand in action with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli during Race 9 of the America's Cup REUTERS/Simon Watts

March 16, 2021

(Reuters) – Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the ninth race of the 36th America’s Cup on Tuesday, crossing 30 seconds ahead of the challengers to take a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 match.

TNZ can seal the America’s Cup, the oldest trophy in international sport, with victory in race 10 later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)



