Teacher allegedly plants live ammo at Mass. high school, calls 911

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:58 AM PT — Monday, May 20, 2019

A teacher at a Massachusetts high school is banned from the campus after he allegedly planted live ammunition in a hallway and then called 9-1-1 to report the discovery.

Former biology teacher Alfred Purcell is facing charges after he was allegedly caught on security cameras taking the bullet out of his pocket and quickly dropping it on the floor. Southbridge High School was placed on a temporary lock-down as police investigated the incident.

“A lot of our children have plenty of hardship and they need adults to help them, and so in this case, it’s absolutely abhorrent that this individual decided to try and make a case.” — Jeffrey Villar, superintendent – Southbridge High School, Mass.

Purcell was arrested after authorities watched the hallway’s surveillance footage. Officials said Purcell admitted to planting the bullet to prove the school needed to install metal detectors.

According to the school superintendent, Purcell’s contract is not being renewed and he has been banned from school grounds.