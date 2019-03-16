TE Eifert to re-sign with Bengals



Injury-plagued tight end Tyler Eifert is re-signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, he announced on Twitter on Saturday.

Eifert, a product of Notre Dame, was the No. 21 overall selection by the Bengals in 2013 and played 15 games that season. Since then, he has only reached double-digit games in a season once.

That was 2015, when he scored 13 touchdowns in 13 games. He made the Pro Bowl that year, but an ankle injury in that game limited his action the following season.

He has had season-ending surgery each of the past three seasons. In 2018, it was a broken ankle suffered in Week 4 that sent him to injured reserve.

Eifert, 28, also has battled back problems through the years.

“Excited to be signing back with the @Bengals! Can’t thank the Brown family enough for giving me another opportunity. I look forward to a great season,” his tweet read, in part.

Eifert is signing a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

He has 142 receptions for 1,716 yards and 21 touchdowns in 43 career games (32 starts).

