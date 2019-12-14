Taylor Swift says George Soros funded deal that exploited her music rights

OAN Newsroom

Pop singer Taylor Swift called out Democrat billionaire George Soros during her acceptance speech for Billboard’s ‘Woman of the Decade’ award. On Thursday, Swift took time to discuss her battles in the music industry as she was being honored as the first ever recipient of the award.

During her speech, she blasted Soros for funding music executive Scooter Braun’s deal, which bought the rights to her music.

Last night Taylor Swift revealed in her Billboard “Woman of The Decade” speech that billionaire Dem donor George Soros funded the deal to buy the rights to her music. pic.twitter.com/RoHe8abHv6 — Alex Clark 💖🇺🇸 (@yoalexrapz) December 13, 2019

Swift stated Soros and other groups helped sell her life’s worth of art without her “approval, consultation or consent.”

“After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in a deal that I’m told was funded by the Soros family, 23 Capital and that Carlyle group,” she said.

The singer went on to say she will keep fighting Soros Braun and the other groups that exploited her in the hopes of regaining the rights to her music.