Taylor, Mich. Mayor Rick Sollars indicted in federal fraud probe

UPDATED 12:45 PM PT — Friday, December 20, 2019

The mayor of Taylor, Michigan is facing multiple corruption charges after he allegedly participated in a real estate scheme worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

On Thursday, a federal court unsealed a 33 count indictment against Democrat Mayor Rick Sollars, his community development manager Jeffrey Baum and real estate developer Shady Awad. According to the charges, Sollars accepted bribes from Awad’s company, Realty Transition LLC, in exchange for tax foreclosed homes. Baum helped the deals go unnoticed.

The indictment said from 2015 until 2018, Realty Transition LLC was awarded the right to develop the majority of the city’s properties. Sollars reportedly received $30,000 for renovations on his private home, $11,000 for his lake house and $12,000 in other services over the years.

Prosecutors have asked him to forfeit his home, cottage and other money he’s allegedly made from the scandal.

On Monday, the Sollars campaign posted a video to Facebook, in which the mayor defended himself. He argued the allegations have hurt him and his family.

“They’ve taken the cash proceeds from our home, they’ve essentially paralyzed us,” said Sollars. “They now have us living paycheck to paycheck while we fight through this.”

The embattled mayor also allegedly hid $200,000 he gained from the scandal in his home, in hopes the authorities wouldn’t find it. However, the money was found after the FBI raided his home and office in February.

HAPPENING NOW… FBI agents are executing search warrants inside of the office of Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars. A team of agents are working "several locations" per Bureau. Updates @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/M3HTdnEmic — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) February 19, 2019

Sollar and Awad have both been officially charged with seven counts of bribery. The mayor and Baum are facing 18 additional counts of wire fraud.