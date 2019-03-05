Target holiday quarter comparable sales beat estimates



FILE PHOTO - Shopping carts are seen at a Target store in Azusa, California U.S. November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson FILE PHOTO - Shopping carts are seen at a Target store in Azusa, California U.S. November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

March 5, 2019

(Reuters) – Target Corp reported a better-than-expected rise in holiday quarter comparable sales on Tuesday, as strong promotional offers lured customers to its stores and online site.

Its comparable sales, that include both store and digital sales, rose 5.3 percent beating analysts estimate of 5.08 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s total revenue fell marginally to $22.98 billion, edging past analysts estimate of $22.96 billion.

(This story corrects word in first paragraph to “lured” not “lowered”).

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)