Tanzania’s former president Benjamin Mkapa dies, presidency says

July 24, 2020

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) – Tanzania’s former President Benjamin Mkapa, who served between 1995-2005, died in the early hours of Friday, President John Magufuli said in a statement.

Mkapa, the third president of the East African nation and who led several regional peace mediation efforts in office and afterwards, died while receiving treatment at a Dar es Salaam hospital, Magufuli said, without giving more details.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Tom Hogue)