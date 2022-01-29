NFL-Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons – report



Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports/Files Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports/Files

January 29, 2022

(Reuters) – Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is set to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl victories, ESPN reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The 44-year-old spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before relocating to Florida and leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship last season.

The Northern California native is widely regarded as the best quarterback in league history and exits the game with five Super Bowl MVP awards and three league MVP awards.

Brady’s decision is based on several factors including wanting to do what is best for his family and his health, ESPN reported.

