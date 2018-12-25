Talks to get Russian automaker GAZ off U.S. sanctions list ongoing: Siluanov



A man leaves the Favorite Auto Centre dealership selling GAZ commercial vans, produced by Russian GAZ car maker, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

December 25, 2018

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Talks aimed at lifting U.S. sanctions on Russian automaker GAZ <GAZA.MM> are ongoing with the U.S. Treasury Department, and the company is implementing internal measures to encourage the process, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

The U.S. Treasury extended a deadline for investors to divest from GAZ to March 7, a day after it announced it would lift sanctions on the core assets of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s empire – Rusal <0486.HK> and parent En+ <ENPLq.L> – which also includes GAZ.

