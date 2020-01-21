Talks on digital tax with U.S. remain difficult: France’s Le Maire



January 21, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday talks with the United States on the taxation of digital companies “remained difficult” despite a pledge from the two countries to avoid a trade war until at least the end of this year.

Le Maire said the truce agreed on Monday by French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump was a “very positive starting point” but now the two countries had to reach a compromise on how to tax digital activities at global level.

He said the target remained to impose a minimum tax rate on companies which at the moment pay no levies.

