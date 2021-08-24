Taliban say they have not agreed to U.S. pullout deadline extension



FILE PHOTO: An evacuee from Afghanistan walks towards a transportation bus after landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 22, 2021. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Jan K. Valle/Handout via REUTERS

August 24, 2021

(Reuters) – The Taliban said on Tuesday they had not agreed to an extension of the Aug. 31 deadline set by the United States to pull out of Afghanistan and that they wanted all evacuations to end by that date.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the crowds of Afghans thronging Kabul airport seeking a flight out of the country could go home.

“We guarantee their security,” he told a news conference. He also said there was no list of people targeted for reprisals. “We have forgotten everything in the past,” he said.

(Reporting by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Alex Richardson)