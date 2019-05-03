Taliban releases two hostages, President Trump hopeful for ceasefire

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT — Wednesday, November 20, 2019

President Trump is saying he hopes the recent release of two western hostages by the Taliban will lead to a ceasefire. In a Wednesday tweet, the president said he’s celebrating the release of American Kevin King and Australian Tim Weeks.

He added he’s grateful to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for his support and believes the prisoner swap could lead to peace in Afghanistan.

We join families of Kevin King & Tim Weeks in celebrating their release from Taliban captivity. Thanks to President Ghani for his courageous support. Let’s hope this leads to more good things on the peace front like a ceasefire that will help end this long war. Proud of my team! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison echoed those sentiments, thanking the U.S. and Afghan governments for their assistance.

“I want to thank the leadership in Afghanistan,” said Morrison. “I want to thank the President of the United States, Secretary Pompeo and all of those who have been working on this for a very long time.”

King and Weeks were in Taliban captivity for three years. They were recently freed in exchange for the Afghan government releasing three members of the Taliban.

Recent reports have said the Taliban has become deadlier than ISIS. The Australian-based Institute for Economics and Peace said the number of murders committed by the Taliban has increased by 70 percent this year — to more than 6,000 deaths. The number of ISIS victims has declined by 70 percent, following the collapse of its Caliphate — down to 1,300 deaths.

The Taliban has ramped up pressure of ISIS in Afghanistan in recent weeks. Experts are warning that the Taliban is now responsible for 38 percent of all terror related deaths in the world.