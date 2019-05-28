Taliban agrees to temporary ceasefire, signals approval of peace deal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:01 PM PT — Sunday, December 29, 2019

The Taliban has agreed to a temporary nationwide ceasefire while officials negotiate a peace agreement with the U.S. The Taliban council agreed to the truce on Sunday after U.S. Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad proposed the ceasefire during the latest round of peace talks.

If passed, the peace deal will allow the withdrawal of all U.S. troops in Afghanistan and officially end the 18-year-long military engagement in the country. The Taliban chief is expected to approve the peace deal once it’s drafted. The ceasefire is expected to last for 10 days.

This announcement followed several fatal attacks by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which left dozens injured over the past week.

The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble, who was killed in Afghanistan, were returned to the U.S. on Wednesday. The Pentagon said Goble died Sunday of injuries he sustained in an IED attack claimed by the Taliban. He worked as a senior intelligence sergeant in the 7th Special Forces Group, and was on his final tour of duty when he was killed.

Taliban militants also ambushed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, officially claimed responsibility for the attack. He said the insurgents captured four Afghan troops.

“As a result of this attack, seven Afghan Army soldiers died and three others were wounded,” Afghan Defense Ministry officials said in a statement. “Meanwhile, in this attack, three National Directorate of Security (NDS) staff were also injured.”

These recent killings have put strain on peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban. Pentagon officials said this isn’t the first time a situation like this has conflicted with negotiations. They added it’s “as far from good faith as you can get.”

Talks were restarted earlier this month. President Trump ended conversations in September following a separate attack, which killed a U.S. solider and 11 others.

