Takeaway.com says Just Eat deal could be probed by UK’s CMA



FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

January 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Online food ordering firm Takeaway.com said on Thursday Britain’s competition watchdog may investigate its multi-billion dollar buyout deal for Just Eat.

Earlier this month, the British company’s shareholders agreed to the all-share deal over a rival offer from Prosus.

