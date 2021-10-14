Taiwan’s TSMC posts 13.8% rise in Q3 profit on global chip demand surge



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

October 14, 2021

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan chip giant TSMC posted a 13.8% rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, boosted by a surge in global demand for semiconductors for smartphones and laptops during the COVID-19 pandemic amid a supply shortage.

Net profit for July-September at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, rose to T$156.3 billion ($5.56 billion) from T$137.3 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 28.0980 Taiwan dollars)

