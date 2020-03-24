Taiwan’s coronavirus cases top 200 for first time



FILE PHOTO: A customer wearing a face mask shops next to partially empty shelves of instant noodles section at a Carrefour supermarket, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Taipei, Taiwan March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ben Blanchard FILE PHOTO: A customer wearing a face mask shops next to partially empty shelves of instant noodles section at a Carrefour supermarket, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Taipei, Taiwan March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s government on Tuesday announced 20 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 215.

All new cases were imported, with the patients having traveled to countries including Britain, Ireland, Turkey and Indonesia, the government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)