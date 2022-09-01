Taiwan vows ‘right to self-defense’ amid Chinese aggression

OAN Newsroom

Taiwan has vowed to exercise its right to self-defense should China choose to invade. During a briefing on Wednesday, a spokesman for the island’s Defense Ministry affirmed the country would ”counterattack” if China challenges the sovereignty of Taiwan.

This comes as the Chinese Communist Party has increased its military actions across the Taiwan straight after visits from US politicians to the island nation earlier this month. Taiwan reportedly fired warning shots at Chinese drones flying by Tuesday after the nation’s president ordered ”strong counter-measures” to the recent shows of force.

“When Chinese unmanned drones enter our airspace, besides closely monitoring their activities, we will also elevate air defense missile alerts to track the unmanned aerial vehicle,” said Lin Wen-huang, Deputy Chief of General Staff for Operations of the Taiwan Armed Forces. “But if they are not dispelled and if we determine that there is a danger posed to us, we will exercise the right of self-defense in accordance with operational orders and counterattack.”

Breaking: Taiwan has shot down a suspected Chinese drone for the first time ever – #Taiwan's Central News Agency https://t.co/0c421sv3Lb pic.twitter.com/UOWmr9mq5o — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, China has continued to assert control over the self-governed island.