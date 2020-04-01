Taiwan stimulus to deal with economic impact of virus to reach $35 billion



FILE PHOTO: Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-Wen listens to a presentation at a non woven filter fabric factory, where the fabric is used to make surgical face masks, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang FILE PHOTO: Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-Wen listens to a presentation at a non woven filter fabric factory, where the fabric is used to make surgical face masks, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

April 1, 2020

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s economic stimulus to deal with the impact of the coronavirus will reach T$1.05 trillion ($35 billion), President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday.

Tsai, speaking at a news conference at the presidential office, also said Taiwan will donate 10 million face masks for medical personnel in the countries most affected by the virus.

