Taiwan says ‘not yet’ received invite for key WHO meeting



People wear face masks as a mandatory precaution for riding on public transportations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak while boarding on and off a metro in Taipei, Taiwan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

May 4, 2020

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the government has “not yet” received an invitation to take part in this month’s meeting of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) decision-making body, the World Health Assembly.

However, the government will strive “until the last moment” to participate as an observer, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement.

Taiwan’s lack of membership at the WHO, due to China’s objections which considers the island as one of its provinces, has infuriated Taipei, which says its exclusion has created a glaring gap in the global fight against the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)