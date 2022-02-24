Taiwan revises up 2022 GDP forecast



People buy winter jackets at a market in Taipei, Taiwan, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

February 24, 2022

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s economy is expected to grow 4.42% in 2022, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Thursday, upgrading its outlook from a previous estimate of 4.15% growth for this year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by a revised 4.86% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, slightly down from a preliminary reading of 4.88%, the agency said.

