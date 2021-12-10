Taiwan reports 13 Chinese aircraft in defence zone



December 10, 2021

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Thirteen Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, the island’s defence ministry said.

Taiwan, which China claims as part of its sovereign territory, has over the last few months recorded repeated missions by China’s air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Pratas Islands, which Taiwan controls.

