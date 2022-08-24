Taiwan president meets with Japan amid China tensions

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:27 AM PT – Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Taiwan is calling on the international community to join together amidst heightened tensions with China. On Tuesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with Japanese lawmakers to discuss plans in tackling Beijing’s continued threat to the Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan stressed the importance of democracy and freedom, noting they will not be intimidated by any military escalation or provocation from China. The two reaffirmed their growing partnership with hopes of maintaining peace and stability in the region moving forward.

“China’s threat to the people of Taiwan through military intimidation, such as ballistic missiles landing in the EEZ in response to a visit by the President of the US Congress, is absolutely unacceptable to the people of Japan and Taiwan who share the common values of liberal democracy, the rule of law, and human rights,” stated Keiji Furuya, Member of the House of Representatives of Japan.

A hearty welcome to #Taiwan’s🇹🇼 longtime friends, @Furuya_keiji & @kihara_minoru. The visit of the members of #Japan’s🇯🇵 House of Representatives shows our like-minded neighbor’s staunch support in the face of recent provocation. We wish them a fruitful & rewarding 3-day stay. pic.twitter.com/IwLaBVWcPn — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 22, 2022

The meeting comes as China has called on the US to halt all forms of interactions with Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the region.