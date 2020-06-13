Taiwan citizens gather in capital to protest China’s treatment of Hong Kong

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:10 PM PT — Sunday, June 14, 2020

Hundreds of demonstrators in Taiwan’s capital city rallied together to protest China’s treatment of Hong Kong. Around 200 people gathered in Taipei on Saturday to protest China’s role in Hong Kong’s autonomy and political system.

Taipei citizens have said they feel Hong Kong’s pain, as China has similarly claimed Taiwan as part of their territory. However, Taiwan has maintained it is a separate entity.

During the protests, demonstrators chanted, “Today’s Hong Kong is tomorrow’s Taiwan.”

“These things can’t happen overnight. I hope that we can provide our Hong Kong friends with some special pathways. Lots of people in Taiwan are most willing to help these Hong Kongers.”

– Hsiao Yu, organization worker

Since demonstrations began last year, Taiwan has acted as a place of refuge for residents fleeing Hong Kong. There are almost 200 refugees in the country so far.