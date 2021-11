T-Mobile to settle U.S. probe into 911 outage for $19.5 million

The logo of T-Mobile Austria is seen outside of one of its shops in Viennaa, Austria, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files The logo of T-Mobile Austria is seen outside of one of its shops in Viennaa, Austria, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

November 23, 2021

(Reuters) – T-Mobile USA has agreed to settle a U.S. probe for $19.5 million after an outage led to more than 20,000 failed 911 emergency calls, according to government documents released on Tuesday.

The settlement was prompted by a Federal Communications Commission investigation into a more than 12-hour outage in June 2020 that led to congestion across T-Mobile’s networks, and caused “the complete failure of more than 23,000 911 calls.”

T-Mobile as part of the settlement has also agreed to make new commitments to improve 911 outage notices.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)