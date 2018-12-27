Syria’s return to Arab League requires Arab consensus: UAE minister



FILE PHOTO: Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, speaks at an event in London, Britain July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, speaks at an event in London, Britain July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

December 27, 2018

CAIRO (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, told Al Arabiya TV on Thursday that Syria’s return to Arab league, which was suspended seven years ago, required Arab consensus.

An Arab diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters last week he believed a majority wanted Syria to be readmitted – with only three or four states expected to oppose this.

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif)