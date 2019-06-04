Syria’s Assad vows ‘full support’ for Iran after U.K. intercepts tanker

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT – Thur. June 4, 2019

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad vows his full support for Iran, after the UK intercepts an Iranian oil tanker.

In a statement Thursday Assad said Syria fully supports the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation, against, what he calls all acts of aggression.

Assad adds, the Ayatollah Regime is fighting to protect its rights, and faces illegal threats by the world powers.

His statement comes after British Royal Marines intercepted an Iranian tanker, bound for Syria, in the Gibraltar Strait.

British Prime Minister candidate Boris Johnson, said the UK will stop Iran’s disruptive behavior.

“I think it would be a great mistake now for Iran to abandon that approach of restraint and go for enrichment of nuclear materials,” said Johnson. “We do have to think of ways of constraining Iran’s disruptive behaviour in the region.”

Assad also held meetings with his top officials and clerics following the incident, to discuss further cooperation with Iran.