Syrians blaming Biden for ongoing Mideast tensions

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:11 PM PT – Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Residents of Syria are criticizing Joe Biden amid his ongoing tour of the Middle East. According to Chinese media Wednesday, Syrian citizens are dissatisfied with his policies toward the region.

In the CCTV survey, the majority of Syrians said Biden is responsible for ongoing regional tensions between Middle Eastern countries and he’s not interested in peace in the region.

Biden arrived in Israel earlier in the day and reportedly plans to rally regional powers against Iran, Russia and China. However, the Syrians who participated in the survey said Biden’s policies are bad for the economy and regional security.

“Biden is trying to destabilize the region and carry out more plundering, which sparked inflation and fuel shortages,” stated Nader Hassoud, a resident of al-Hasakah. “We lived well before the U.S. intervention, but now everything has been ruined.”

The CCTV survey also found Syrians blame Biden for ongoing fighting in their country as Turkish-backed militants and Kurdish forces continue to clash in Syria’s northern regions.

Biden: "With the last administration, we sorta walked away from the Middle East." FACT: President Trump's historic Abraham Accords continues to bring unprecedented peace and security to the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/wEYKjwSMjD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2022

Trump-era Secretary of State Mike Pomope too to Twitter to comment on the matter. He noted, “President Biden says he has created a more stable Middle East than we had in the Trump Administration. FALSE. The terrorists and Mullahs in Iran are the only ones who have benefited from Biden’s policies.

MORE NEWS: One-On-One With George Santos, GOP Candidate For Third Congressional District Of N.Y.