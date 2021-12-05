Syrian foreign minister arrives in Tehran for two-day visit – ISNA



FILE PHOTO: Syria’s foreign minister Faisal Mekdad addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2021. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Syria’s foreign minister Faisal Mekdad addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2021. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS

December 5, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) – Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad is due in Tehran on Sunday for a two-day visit, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said.

Mekdad’s stay in Tehran coincides with Emirati national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s official visit to the Iranian capital.

