Syrian Forces Advance in Rebel-Held Idlib

UPDATED 9:55 AM PT — Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Syrian troops press forward with a new military assault on one of the country’s last rebel strongholds.

The Syrian army released video Wednesday, showing tanks firing and a heavy Army presence in the suburbs of the Idlib province.

Syrian forces are targeting a rebel-held town, which sits on a key highway that links Damascus and Syria’s largest city of Aleppo.

The intense attacks in the region have forced thousands of Syrian families to flee their homes, and to find temporary shelter.

“We came from Kafr Roma due to shelling to this camp. We hardly survive in this camp as it is full of mud. People are suffering from cold weather conditions. May God help us.” said Mohammad Ajaj a displaced resident in the area.

The ground offensive began last week, following the collapse of a cease-fire, which was put in place in August.