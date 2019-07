FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

July 15, 2019

(Reuters) – Cybersecurity company Symantec Corp <SYMC.O> and chipmaker Broadcom Inc <AVGO.O> have ceased deal negotiations, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

