Sydney hit by torrential rains as flood warnings stretch across Australia’s east coast



Kelso Beach Reserve is submerged by floodwater after the Georges River burst its banks in East Hills, south-west of Sydney, Australia, March 8, 2022. AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi via REUTERS

March 8, 2022

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Flood warnings stretched across Australia’s east coast on Tuesday and tens of thousands of Sydney residents fled their homes overnight as torrential rains again pummelled a large swath of the country.

Australia’s eastern rivers were already near capacity following record downpours in several parts of Queensland and New South Wales states over recent weeks, cutting off towns, and sweeping away farms, livestock and roads.

Nineteen people have been killed, most either in flooded homes or in cars attempting to cross flooded roads, since the deluge began.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said minor to major flooding was occurring from the Queensland to Victoria border, a distance of more than 1,555 kilometres (966 miles).

“A tough 24 hours or even 48 hours ahead,” Narramore said during a media briefing on Tuesday as he forecast up to 120 mm (5 inches) of rains across Sydney over the next 24 hours, with the storm clearing by late Wednesday.

Heavy rains lashed Sydney overnight with some suburbs receiving up to 200 mm since Monday morning, exceeding March’s mean rainfall of around 140 mm, triggering flash flooding and snap evacuation orders in the southwest of the city.

Emergency services estimate around 70,000-80,000 people in Greater Sydney face evacuation orders, although they do not expect everyone to follow them.

“People make decisions based on past history and I think this event has shown that there is no past history similar to this event,” New South Wales Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York told reporters.

Frustration was growing among many flood-hit residents in both states over slow relief and recovery efforts, with power and internet still down in several towns as emergency crews tried to clear roads to deliver essential supplies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is trailing in polls ahead of a federal election due by May, said on Monday more defence force personnel were being sent to flood-affected areas.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Jane Wardell)