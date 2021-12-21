Swiss Q3 current account surplus widens to 24 billion francs



FILE PHOTO: A general view of the building of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in Zurich, Switzerland December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann FILE PHOTO: A general view of the building of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in Zurich, Switzerland December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

December 21, 2021

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland ran a current account surplus of 24 billion Swiss francs ($26.06 billion) in the third quarter of this year, some 10 billion more than in the same quarter of 2020, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Tuesday.

“The increase was mainly attributable to the significantly higher receipts surplus in goods trade,” the SNB said in a statement.

During the second quarter, the surplus was nearly 11 billion Swiss francs.

($1 = 0.9208 Swiss francs)

