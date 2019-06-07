Trending

Swiss drugmaker Novartis names new drug division head

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Jan. 25, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

June 7, 2019

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis named Marie-France Tschudin head of its main drugs business after its previous manager, Paul Hudson, was poised to take the CEO position at French drugmaker Sanofi.

Tschudin, a Swiss citizen who speaks six languages, joined Novartis in 2017 after previously working at Celgene. She becomes president of Novartis Pharmaceuticals immediately.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

