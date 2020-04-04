Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 540, confirmed cases top 20,000



The Notre Dame Cathedral is pictured before watchman Renato Haeusler announces the time, a tradition which dates back to 1405, by yelling to the four points of the horizon the hour from 10 pm to 2 am, and rings the Clemence bell to signal an emergency because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 3, 2020. Picture taken April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

VIENNA (Reuters) – Switzerland’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 540, the country’s public health agency said on Saturday, rising from 484 on Friday.

The number of people testing positive for infections also increased to 20,278 from 19,303 on Friday, it said.

The Swiss government is expected to give an update on the situation at 1300 GMT.

