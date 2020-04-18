Swiss coronavirus death toll reaches 1,111, confirmed infections hit 27,404



FILE PHOTO: Ambulances are pictured in front of a temporary space for patients at the University Hospital (CHUV) during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 31, 2020. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Ambulances are pictured in front of a temporary space for patients at the University Hospital (CHUV) during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 31, 2020. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

April 18, 2020

ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,111 people, the country’s public health agency said on Saturday, rising from 1,059 a day earlier.

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 27,404, the agency said, up from 27,078.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)