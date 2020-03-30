Swiss coronavirus death toll nears 300, positive tests approach 15,500



FILE PHOTO: Civil defence workers wearing protection masks check the papers of a driver of a car before he can enter a drive-in test center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Luzern, Switzerland March 27, 2020. The sign reads: "Only on advance notification. Close windows." REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 30, 2020

ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 295 people, the country’s public health bureau said on Monday, rising from 257 people on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases increased to 15,475 from 14,336 on Sunday, it said. The government is due to give an update later on Monday on the epidemic situation.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)