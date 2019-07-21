Swimming: Titmus stuns Ledecky to win 400 freestyle world title



Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Women's 400m Freestyle Final - Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea - July 21, 2019. Ariarne Titmus of Australia competes. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) – Australian teen Ariarne Titmus shocked Olympic champion Katie Ledecky to win the 400 meters freestyle title at the world championships in Gwangju on Sunday.

The 18-year-old came home in a time of 3:58.76 ahead of Ledecky (3:59.97), who had been gunning for a fourth straight world crown in the event, with Leah Smith in third (4:01.29).

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)