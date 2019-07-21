Swimming: Sun wins men’s 400 freestyle gold at world championships



July 21, 2019

GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) – China’s Sun Yang won his fourth straight 400 meters freestyle title at the world swimming championships on Sunday, touching home first in a time of 3:42.44.

Australia’s Olympic champion Mack Horton was second (3:43.17) with Italian Gabriele Detti third (3:43.23).

