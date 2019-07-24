Swimming: Scott, le Clos fail to line up for 100 freestyle heats



GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) – South African Chad le Clos and Britain’s Duncan Scott, who caused uproar at the world swimming championships on Tuesday by refusing to shake China’s Sun Yang on the podium, were missing from their 100 meters freestyle heat on Wednesday.

Sun is swimming under a cloud in Gwangju with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) set to hear a doping case against him in September.

