Swedish programmer closely tied to Julian Assange freed from jail

UPDATED 10:58 AM PT — Friday, June 21, 2019

A judge in Ecuador has ruled for the release of a Swedish programmer and admitted friend of Julian Assange. Ola Bini was freed from prison Thursday amid allegations which claim he assisted in hacking the Ecuadorian government.

The investigation of Bini will continue despite his release as his close personal friendship with Assange makes him a person of interest regarding the threats to leak sensitive information of Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno.

“I’m out of prison tomorrow, but I’m not free as long as this illegitimate investigation is going on,” stated. Bini . “As long as this illegal persecution is going on, I’m not going to be free…but we will prove my innocence and this will be over.”

He was arrested in April, just hours after Assange was ordered to leave Ecuador’s London embassy, with over 30 hard drives on him. Those in support of the 36-year-old software developer have called the probe a “witch hunt” and have insisted no crimes were committed.

“The issue is that when we verify that the detention was arbitrary and illegal, the entire process becomes null. The whole process of Mr. (Ola) Bini’s detention becomes fraudulent. Those administrative, judicial, fiscal and any other operators that have committed these irregularities must be sanctioned.”

— Ivan Escandon, Ola Bini’s lawyer

Bini lived in Ecuador for over five years before being arrested, and is not allowed to leave the country as the investigation continues. The U.S. is permitted to question Bini in an attempt to get information from his connection to Assange and WikiLeaks.