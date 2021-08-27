Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says



FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde speaks with the media as she arrives for the EU foreign ministers meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium May 10, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden has ended its evacuation mission in Kabul, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Friday.

“All in all some 1,100 people have been evacuated by the Foreign Ministry. All locally employed embassy staff and their families have been evacuated,” Linde told a news conference.

