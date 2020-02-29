Swedish central banker flags uncertainty over coronavirus impact



February 29, 2020

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – It is too early assess the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus on Sweden’s economy and what it could lead to in terms of policy from the central bank, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Saturday.

“There is genuine uncertainty and we have to deal with the uncertainty at the pace we get more clarity on what direction the economy is heading,” Ingves told reporters after a speech.

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at zero this month and said that it expected no change in policy for the coming years. [nL8N2AC2IT]

