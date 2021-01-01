Sweden COVID-19 cases slow down as economy stays open

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Sweden continues to post a lower number of COVID-19 cases and deaths after repeatedly refusing to lock down its economy. On Tuesday, the Swedish government said the number of new COVID-19 cases has decreased to under 10 thousand this week, this is compared to 17 thousand the week before.

Officials said ongoing vaccinations and public awareness have prevented a COVID-19 surge. Sweden has been among a few countries that did not impose economic lockdowns since the outbreak began last March.

Officials insisted they made the right decision to keep the economy open.

“The Swedish corona strategy has always been a combination of tougher rules, prohibitions and, not the least, that people themselves assume great responsibility,” Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said. “With support from the new law, the government has today made a number of decisions. Today, the government has not decided on the closure of businesses.”

Sweden had a total of 500 thousand COVID-19 cases since March and 10 thousand people have died with COVID-19 .

Only 340 Swedes are currently receiving ICU treatment.