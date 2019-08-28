Swedbank appoints Jens Henriksson as CEO



August 28, 2019

(Reuters) – Swedbank AB <SWEDa.ST> on Wednesday said it had appointed Jens Henriksson as its president and chief executive officer, months after it dismissed Birgitte Bonnesen over her handling of a money laundering scandal.

Henriksson takes over the position from Anders Karlsson, who has been acting CEO since March 28, the company said.

Karlsson will return to his regular role as chief financial officer of the company.

