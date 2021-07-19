Suzuki to enter electric vehicle market by 2025, starting with India -Nikkei



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

July 19, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Suzuki Motor Corp will enter the electric vehicle market by 2025 starting in India, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The automaker plans an all-electric compact model to be made available for around 1.5 million yen ($13,626) after government subsidies are taken into account, the Nikkei said.

($1 = 110.0800 yen)

