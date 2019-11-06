Suspected murderers arrested at U.S. Mexico border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:41 PM PT — Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Two murder suspects who escaped a California jail were recaptured while trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico. Sheriff’s officials said 21-year-old Santos Fonseca and 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar were arrested early Wednesday morning by Customs and Border Protection agents.

The men had been on the run since Sunday morning after they escaped the Monterey County jail in Salinas. Salazar and Fonseca are suspected gang members awaiting trial on murder and other felony charges.

The violent nature of their alleged crimes prompted a massive manhunt. The search ended after authorities received a tip about their whereabouts.

“We had received information that they were in the area of Tijuana,” stated Captain John Thornburg of the Monterey County Sherriff’s Office. “Once we received that information, we notified Customs Border Protection Agency and they were able to locate them trying to walk back in the country.”

The men reportedly escaped by crawling through a small hole they cut in the ceiling of the jails bathroom. Officials said they have since made security improvements and the men will now be housed in a solitary confinement unit of the jail.