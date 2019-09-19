Suspected Mich. serial killer charged

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:36 AM PT — Thursday, September 19, 2019

The city of Detroit has been on edge for months after the bodies of four women were found dead in abandoned homes from February to June. Each woman is believed to be a sex worker in her 50’s, and were discovered face down and sexually assaulted.

The discoveries led police on a massive manhunt. They searched through thousands of abandoned homes for potential victims and their suspect — Deangelo Martin.

Martin, a 34-year-old homeless man, was arrested in June at a Detroit bus stop. Authorities have yet to determine his motive, and don’t think the four women were his only victims. Two other women were allegedly attacked by Martin, but escaped from him.

“I think it’s pretty clear that we believe he’s a serial killer,” stated Magistrate Laura Echartea of Michigan’s 36th District Court.

Martin has since been charged with four counts of first degree premeditated murder and felony murder as well as kidnapping and sexual assault. He has been denied bond and remains behind bars. The suspect is due back in court next month.