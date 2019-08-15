Suspect in Philadelphia shooting in custody, 6 officers shot

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:00 AM PT — Thursday, August 15, 2019

A Pennsylvania gunman surrendered to authorities after a lengthy standoff, which left six officers injured. Police in Philadelphia say the suspected shooter, recently identified as 36-year-old Maurice Hill, was taken into custody early Thursday morning. His arrest marks the end of a violent seven hour standoff in the northern neighborhood of Nicetown.

The first shots were fired around 4:30 PM local time when police entered a home to serve a narcotics warrant.

“Gunfire erupted, the shooter fired multiple rounds, officers returned fire, many of who had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets,” explained Police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. “Right now, we can tell you that there were six police officers that were struck by gunfire — thankfully, all of them are in stable condition.”

According to reports, two other officers were also injured in a car accident while responding to the shooting. This comes as the alleged gunman barricaded himself in the building with two more officers and four female civilians. The suspect’s attorney and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) all arrived on the scene to help police resolve the potential hostage situation.

In a tweet., Sgt. Eric Gripp said the hostages were “safely evacuated by a SWAT team shortly before the suspect turned himself in.

The alleged gunman appears to have a lengthy criminal history, including several gun offenses before the age of 18. Officials say it is a miracle that multiple officers were not killed in the incident.

“It’s all about the officers and their families right now, and God bless them and God save them all,” stated Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

At this time all officers have been treated and released from nearby hospitals. The standoff marks the seventh mass shooting in the city so far this year.