Suspect in Ill. bank hostage situation faces armed robbery, sexual assault charges

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:31 PM PT — Saturday, January 4, 2020

An Illinois man surrendered to police on Friday following an apparent bank robbery turned hostage situation. Saturday reports said Nicholas August entered the Rockford Bank, which is about 90 miles west of Chicago, brandishing a pellet gun that looked like a real firearm.

The 39-year-old then took a female bank employee hostage before ordering the other employees out. The standoff lasted about six hours before August gave himself up to local police and FBI negotiators.

The female employee was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“How it’s resolved, with him in custody and her being transported to the hospital, it’s not the best resolution we wanted, but everyone’s alive,” stated Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

August is now facing counts of sexual assault, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint. He’s being held on a $2 million bond.