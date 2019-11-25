Suspect in fatal shooting of Ala. sheriff to face murder charges

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:24 AM PT — Monday, November 25, 2019

The son of an Alabama deputy is set to face murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing a sheriff over the weekend. 18-year-old William Johnson will appear in court Monday. He’s being accused of fatally shooting Sheriff John Williams senior on Saturday in the parking lot of a gas station southwest of Montgomery.

According to reports, Johnson was playing loud music in his truck and allegedly opened fire at Williams when the sheriff asked him to turn down the volume. Johnson initially fled the scene, but returned hours later and was arrested. Authorities confirmed Sunday that Johnson is the son of a Montgomery County deputy.

Tonight, Alabama mourns the loss of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams, who was killed in the line of duty. Sheriff Williams dedicated over 40 years of his life to public safety, including 19 years as Sheriff. Please pray for his family and fellow officers. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/5o8EytjjVz — AG Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) November 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the community is mourning the death of Sheriff Williams.

“It’s a very sad time for Lowndes County and the State of Alabama,” said Sgt. Steve Jarrett, commander of the Montgomery Trooper Post. “We’ve got many law enforcement officers, sheriffs from surrounding counties, here to show their support, and if any of you know Big John Williams, he was a wonderful man.”

Williams first volunteered as a reserve deputy in 1978 before working for the Haynesville Police Department from 1984 to 1987. He was elected sheriff in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.